10 Ugandan shillings to Tanzanian shillings

Convert UGX to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 ugx
7.00 tzs

Ush1.000 UGX = tzs0.7001 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UGX0,70008 TZS
5 UGX3,50040 TZS
10 UGX7,00080 TZS
20 UGX14,00160 TZS
50 UGX35,00400 TZS
100 UGX70,00800 TZS
250 UGX175,02000 TZS
500 UGX350,04000 TZS
1000 UGX700,08000 TZS
2000 UGX1.400,16000 TZS
5000 UGX3.500,40000 TZS
10000 UGX7.000,80000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
1 TZS1,42841 UGX
5 TZS7,14205 UGX
10 TZS14,28410 UGX
20 TZS28,56820 UGX
50 TZS71,42050 UGX
100 TZS142,84100 UGX
250 TZS357,10250 UGX
500 TZS714,20500 UGX
1000 TZS1.428,41000 UGX
2000 TZS2.856,82000 UGX
5000 TZS7.142,05000 UGX
10000 TZS14.284,10000 UGX