10,000 ugx
60,761.50 sll

Ush1.000 UGX = Le6.076 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 UGX6,07615 SLL
5 UGX30,38075 SLL
10 UGX60,76150 SLL
20 UGX121,52300 SLL
50 UGX303,80750 SLL
100 UGX607,61500 SLL
250 UGX1.519,03750 SLL
500 UGX3.038,07500 SLL
1000 UGX6.076,15000 SLL
2000 UGX12.152,30000 SLL
5000 UGX30.380,75000 SLL
10000 UGX60.761,50000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Ugandan Shilling
1 SLL0,16458 UGX
5 SLL0,82289 UGX
10 SLL1,64578 UGX
20 SLL3,29156 UGX
50 SLL8,22890 UGX
100 SLL16,45780 UGX
250 SLL41,14450 UGX
500 SLL82,28900 UGX
1000 SLL164,57800 UGX
2000 SLL329,15600 UGX
5000 SLL822,89000 UGX
10000 SLL1.645,78000 UGX