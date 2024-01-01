1 Sierra Leonean leone to Ugandan shillings

1 sll
0 ugx

1.00000 SLL = 0.16567 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Ugandan Shilling
1 SLL0.16567 UGX
5 SLL0.82837 UGX
10 SLL1.65674 UGX
20 SLL3.31348 UGX
50 SLL8.28370 UGX
100 SLL16.56740 UGX
250 SLL41.41850 UGX
500 SLL82.83700 UGX
1000 SLL165.67400 UGX
2000 SLL331.34800 UGX
5000 SLL828.37000 UGX
10000 SLL1656.74000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 UGX6.03594 SLL
5 UGX30.17970 SLL
10 UGX60.35940 SLL
20 UGX120.71880 SLL
50 UGX301.79700 SLL
100 UGX603.59400 SLL
250 UGX1508.98500 SLL
500 UGX3017.97000 SLL
1000 UGX6035.94000 SLL
2000 UGX12071.88000 SLL
5000 UGX30179.70000 SLL
10000 UGX60359.40000 SLL