500 Ugandan shillings to Romanian leus

Convert UGX to RON at the real exchange rate

500 ugx
0.62 ron

Ush1.000 UGX = L0.001244 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Romanian Leu
1 UGX0,00124 RON
5 UGX0,00622 RON
10 UGX0,01244 RON
20 UGX0,02488 RON
50 UGX0,06219 RON
100 UGX0,12439 RON
250 UGX0,31096 RON
500 UGX0,62193 RON
1000 UGX1,24385 RON
2000 UGX2,48770 RON
5000 UGX6,21925 RON
10000 UGX12,43850 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ugandan Shilling
1 RON803,95300 UGX
5 RON4.019,76500 UGX
10 RON8.039,53000 UGX
20 RON16.079,06000 UGX
50 RON40.197,65000 UGX
100 RON80.395,30000 UGX
250 RON200.988,25000 UGX
500 RON401.976,50000 UGX
1000 RON803.953,00000 UGX
2000 RON1.607.906,00000 UGX
5000 RON4.019.765,00000 UGX
10000 RON8.039.530,00000 UGX