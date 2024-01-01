Convert UGX to PKR at the real exchange rate

50 Ugandan shillings to Pakistani rupees

50 ugx
3.74 pkr

Ush1.000 UGX = ₨0.07474 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.3510.78583.5471,516.741.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3711,005.220.912
1 EUR1.0741.6211.450.84389.6961,628.371.477
1 SGD0.741.1170.6910.58161.8541,122.931.019

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 UGX0,07474 PKR
5 UGX0,37369 PKR
10 UGX0,74738 PKR
20 UGX1,49476 PKR
50 UGX3,73690 PKR
100 UGX7,47380 PKR
250 UGX18,68450 PKR
500 UGX37,36900 PKR
1000 UGX74,73800 PKR
2000 UGX149,47600 PKR
5000 UGX373,69000 PKR
10000 UGX747,38000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 PKR13,38010 UGX
5 PKR66,90050 UGX
10 PKR133,80100 UGX
20 PKR267,60200 UGX
50 PKR669,00500 UGX
100 PKR1.338,01000 UGX
250 PKR3.345,02500 UGX
500 PKR6.690,05000 UGX
1000 PKR13.380,10000 UGX
2000 PKR26.760,20000 UGX
5000 PKR66.900,50000 UGX
10000 PKR133.801,00000 UGX