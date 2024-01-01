100 Pakistani rupees to Ugandan shillings

Convert PKR to UGX at the real exchange rate

100 pkr
1,344 ugx

₨1.000 PKR = Ush13.44 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:11
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 PKR13,44490 UGX
5 PKR67,22450 UGX
10 PKR134,44900 UGX
20 PKR268,89800 UGX
50 PKR672,24500 UGX
100 PKR1.344,49000 UGX
250 PKR3.361,22500 UGX
500 PKR6.722,45000 UGX
1000 PKR13.444,90000 UGX
2000 PKR26.889,80000 UGX
5000 PKR67.224,50000 UGX
10000 PKR134.449,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 UGX0,07438 PKR
5 UGX0,37189 PKR
10 UGX0,74378 PKR
20 UGX1,48755 PKR
50 UGX3,71889 PKR
100 UGX7,43777 PKR
250 UGX18,59443 PKR
500 UGX37,18885 PKR
1000 UGX74,37770 PKR
2000 UGX148,75540 PKR
5000 UGX371,88850 PKR
10000 UGX743,77700 PKR