Convert UGX to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 Ugandan shilling to Philippine pesos

1 ugx
0.02 php

Ush1.000 UGX = ₱0.01572 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.3510.78583.5461,519.41.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.371,006.980.912
1 EUR1.0741.6211.450.84389.6991,631.31.477
1 SGD0.741.1170.6910.58161.8541,124.91.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 UGX0,01572 PHP
5 UGX0,07861 PHP
10 UGX0,15723 PHP
20 UGX0,31446 PHP
50 UGX0,78615 PHP
100 UGX1,57229 PHP
250 UGX3,93073 PHP
500 UGX7,86145 PHP
1000 UGX15,72290 PHP
2000 UGX31,44580 PHP
5000 UGX78,61450 PHP
10000 UGX157,22900 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 PHP63,60150 UGX
5 PHP318,00750 UGX
10 PHP636,01500 UGX
20 PHP1.272,03000 UGX
50 PHP3.180,07500 UGX
100 PHP6.360,15000 UGX
250 PHP15.900,37500 UGX
500 PHP31.800,75000 UGX
1000 PHP63.601,50000 UGX
2000 PHP127.203,00000 UGX
5000 PHP318.007,50000 UGX
10000 PHP636.015,00000 UGX