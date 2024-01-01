Convert UGX to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 Ugandan shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

20 ugx
0.02 pen

Ush1.000 UGX = S/.0.001012 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.3510.78583.5461,514.781.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3781,004.070.912
1 EUR1.0741.6211.450.84389.7071,626.51.477
1 SGD0.741.1170.6910.58161.861,121.61.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UGX0,00101 PEN
5 UGX0,00506 PEN
10 UGX0,01012 PEN
20 UGX0,02024 PEN
50 UGX0,05061 PEN
100 UGX0,10122 PEN
250 UGX0,25304 PEN
500 UGX0,50608 PEN
1000 UGX1,01215 PEN
2000 UGX2,02430 PEN
5000 UGX5,06075 PEN
10000 UGX10,12150 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ugandan Shilling
1 PEN987,99100 UGX
5 PEN4.939,95500 UGX
10 PEN9.879,91000 UGX
20 PEN19.759,82000 UGX
50 PEN49.399,55000 UGX
100 PEN98.799,10000 UGX
250 PEN246.997,75000 UGX
500 PEN493.995,50000 UGX
1000 PEN987.991,00000 UGX
2000 PEN1.975.982,00000 UGX
5000 PEN4.939.955,00000 UGX
10000 PEN9.879.910,00000 UGX