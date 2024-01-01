Ugandan shillings to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert UGX to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ugx
1.26 myr

Ush1.000 UGX = RM0.001263 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UGX0,00126 MYR
5 UGX0,00631 MYR
10 UGX0,01263 MYR
20 UGX0,02526 MYR
50 UGX0,06315 MYR
100 UGX0,12630 MYR
250 UGX0,31575 MYR
500 UGX0,63149 MYR
1000 UGX1,26298 MYR
2000 UGX2,52596 MYR
5000 UGX6,31490 MYR
10000 UGX12,62980 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ugandan Shilling
1 MYR791,77800 UGX
5 MYR3.958,89000 UGX
10 MYR7.917,78000 UGX
20 MYR15.835,56000 UGX
50 MYR39.588,90000 UGX
100 MYR79.177,80000 UGX
250 MYR197.944,50000 UGX
500 MYR395.889,00000 UGX
1000 MYR791.778,00000 UGX
2000 MYR1.583.556,00000 UGX
5000 MYR3.958.890,00000 UGX
10000 MYR7.917.780,00000 UGX