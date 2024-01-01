Convert UGX to MXN at the real exchange rate

500 Ugandan shillings to Mexican pesos

500 ugx
2.49 mxn

Ush1.000 UGX = Mex$0.004980 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.3510.78583.5451,517.781.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3611,005.760.912
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4510.84389.7441,630.41.478
1 SGD0.741.1170.68910.58161.8621,123.871.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 UGX0,00498 MXN
5 UGX0,02490 MXN
10 UGX0,04980 MXN
20 UGX0,09960 MXN
50 UGX0,24901 MXN
100 UGX0,49801 MXN
250 UGX1,24504 MXN
500 UGX2,49007 MXN
1000 UGX4,98014 MXN
2000 UGX9,96028 MXN
5000 UGX24,90070 MXN
10000 UGX49,80140 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 MXN200,79800 UGX
5 MXN1.003,99000 UGX
10 MXN2.007,98000 UGX
20 MXN4.015,96000 UGX
50 MXN10.039,90000 UGX
100 MXN20.079,80000 UGX
250 MXN50.199,50000 UGX
500 MXN100.399,00000 UGX
1000 MXN200.798,00000 UGX
2000 MXN401.596,00000 UGX
5000 MXN1.003.990,00000 UGX
10000 MXN2.007.980,00000 UGX