Convert UGX to MUR at the real exchange rate

10 Ugandan shillings to Mauritian rupees

10 ugx
0.13 mur

Ush1.000 UGX = ₨0.01282 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 UGX0,01282 MUR
5 UGX0,06408 MUR
10 UGX0,12815 MUR
20 UGX0,25631 MUR
50 UGX0,64077 MUR
100 UGX1,28154 MUR
250 UGX3,20385 MUR
500 UGX6,40770 MUR
1000 UGX12,81540 MUR
2000 UGX25,63080 MUR
5000 UGX64,07700 MUR
10000 UGX128,15400 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 MUR78,03120 UGX
5 MUR390,15600 UGX
10 MUR780,31200 UGX
20 MUR1.560,62400 UGX
50 MUR3.901,56000 UGX
100 MUR7.803,12000 UGX
250 MUR19.507,80000 UGX
500 MUR39.015,60000 UGX
1000 MUR78.031,20000 UGX
2000 MUR156.062,40000 UGX
5000 MUR390.156,00000 UGX
10000 MUR780.312,00000 UGX