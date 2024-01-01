Convert UGX to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 Ugandan shilling to Japanese yen

1 ugx
0 jpy

Ush1.000 UGX = ¥0.04206 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:47
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 UGX0,04206 JPY
5 UGX0,21028 JPY
10 UGX0,42056 JPY
20 UGX0,84111 JPY
50 UGX2,10278 JPY
100 UGX4,20555 JPY
250 UGX10,51388 JPY
500 UGX21,02775 JPY
1000 UGX42,05550 JPY
2000 UGX84,11100 JPY
5000 UGX210,27750 JPY
10000 UGX420,55500 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ugandan Shilling
100 JPY2.377,81000 UGX
1000 JPY23.778,10000 UGX
1500 JPY35.667,15000 UGX
2000 JPY47.556,20000 UGX
3000 JPY71.334,30000 UGX
5000 JPY118.890,50000 UGX
5400 JPY128.401,74000 UGX
10000 JPY237.781,00000 UGX
15000 JPY356.671,50000 UGX
20000 JPY475.562,00000 UGX
25000 JPY594.452,50000 UGX
30000 JPY713.343,00000 UGX