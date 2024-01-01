Convert UGX to JEP at the real exchange rate

500 Ugandan shillings to Jersey pounds

500 ugx
0.11 jep

Ush1.000 UGX = £0.0002102 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9291.3490.78383.5451,517.561.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.5255.4911,007.960.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.8991,632.971.48
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.9111,124.581.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Jersey pound
1 UGX0,00021 JEP
5 UGX0,00105 JEP
10 UGX0,00210 JEP
20 UGX0,00420 JEP
50 UGX0,01051 JEP
100 UGX0,02102 JEP
250 UGX0,05254 JEP
500 UGX0,10509 JEP
1000 UGX0,21018 JEP
2000 UGX0,42036 JEP
5000 UGX1,05090 JEP
10000 UGX2,10179 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 JEP4.757,84000 UGX
5 JEP23.789,20000 UGX
10 JEP47.578,40000 UGX
20 JEP95.156,80000 UGX
50 JEP237.892,00000 UGX
100 JEP475.784,00000 UGX
250 JEP1.189.460,00000 UGX
500 JEP2.378.920,00000 UGX
1000 JEP4.757.840,00000 UGX
2000 JEP9.515.680,00000 UGX
5000 JEP23.789.200,00000 UGX
10000 JEP47.578.400,00000 UGX