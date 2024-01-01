Convert UGX to ILS at the real exchange rate

2,000 Ugandan shillings to Israeli new sheqels

2,000 ugx
1.99 ils

Ush1.000 UGX = ₪0.0009966 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9291.3490.78383.5411,515.531.374
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8970.5255.5091,006.990.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.921,631.241.479
1 SGD0.7411.1150.68910.58161.9171,123.241.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UGX0,00100 ILS
5 UGX0,00498 ILS
10 UGX0,00997 ILS
20 UGX0,01993 ILS
50 UGX0,04983 ILS
100 UGX0,09966 ILS
250 UGX0,24915 ILS
500 UGX0,49830 ILS
1000 UGX0,99661 ILS
2000 UGX1,99322 ILS
5000 UGX4,98305 ILS
10000 UGX9,96609 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ugandan Shilling
1 ILS1.003,40000 UGX
5 ILS5.017,00000 UGX
10 ILS10.034,00000 UGX
20 ILS20.068,00000 UGX
50 ILS50.170,00000 UGX
100 ILS100.340,00000 UGX
250 ILS250.850,00000 UGX
500 ILS501.700,00000 UGX
1000 ILS1.003.400,00000 UGX
2000 ILS2.006.800,00000 UGX
5000 ILS5.017.000,00000 UGX
10000 ILS10.034.000,00000 UGX