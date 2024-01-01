2,000 Ugandan shillings to Haitian gourdes

Convert UGX to HTG at the real exchange rate

2,000 ugx
70.77 htg

Ush1.000 UGX = G0.03538 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9291.3490.78383.5441,517.481.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.5255.4981,008.060.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.9221,633.341.48
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.9121,124.561.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Haitian Gourde
1 UGX0,03538 HTG
5 UGX0,17691 HTG
10 UGX0,35382 HTG
20 UGX0,70765 HTG
50 UGX1,76912 HTG
100 UGX3,53825 HTG
250 UGX8,84563 HTG
500 UGX17,69125 HTG
1000 UGX35,38250 HTG
2000 UGX70,76500 HTG
5000 UGX176,91250 HTG
10000 UGX353,82500 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ugandan Shilling
1 HTG28,26260 UGX
5 HTG141,31300 UGX
10 HTG282,62600 UGX
20 HTG565,25200 UGX
50 HTG1.413,13000 UGX
100 HTG2.826,26000 UGX
250 HTG7.065,65000 UGX
500 HTG14.131,30000 UGX
1000 HTG28.262,60000 UGX
2000 HTG56.525,20000 UGX
5000 HTG141.313,00000 UGX
10000 HTG282.626,00000 UGX