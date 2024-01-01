Ugandan shillings to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert UGX to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ugx
2.10 hkd

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.002095 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.931.350.78483.5481,519.431.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.52155.481,008.980.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.8851,634.681.479
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.9041,125.81.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shilling

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UGX0,00210 HKD
5 UGX0,01048 HKD
10 UGX0,02095 HKD
20 UGX0,04191 HKD
50 UGX0,10476 HKD
100 UGX0,20953 HKD
250 UGX0,52382 HKD
500 UGX1,04764 HKD
1000 UGX2,09528 HKD
2000 UGX4,19056 HKD
5000 UGX10,47640 HKD
10000 UGX20,95280 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
100 HKD47.726,30000 UGX
200 HKD95.452,60000 UGX
300 HKD143.178,90000 UGX
500 HKD238.631,50000 UGX
1000 HKD477.263,00000 UGX
2000 HKD954.526,00000 UGX
2500 HKD1.193.157,50000 UGX
3000 HKD1.431.789,00000 UGX
4000 HKD1.909.052,00000 UGX
5000 HKD2.386.315,00000 UGX
10000 HKD4.772.630,00000 UGX
20000 HKD9.545.260,00000 UGX