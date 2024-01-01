Convert UGX to GTQ at the real exchange rate

20 Ugandan shillings to Guatemalan quetzals

20 ugx
0.04 gtq

Ush1.000 UGX = Q0.002083 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9291.350.78483.5421,515.831.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.52155.481,006.660.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.9031,631.261.48
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.9031,123.211.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 UGX0,00208 GTQ
5 UGX0,01041 GTQ
10 UGX0,02083 GTQ
20 UGX0,04166 GTQ
50 UGX0,10415 GTQ
100 UGX0,20830 GTQ
250 UGX0,52074 GTQ
500 UGX1,04148 GTQ
1000 UGX2,08295 GTQ
2000 UGX4,16590 GTQ
5000 UGX10,41475 GTQ
10000 UGX20,82950 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Ugandan Shilling
1 GTQ480,08700 UGX
5 GTQ2.400,43500 UGX
10 GTQ4.800,87000 UGX
20 GTQ9.601,74000 UGX
50 GTQ24.004,35000 UGX
100 GTQ48.008,70000 UGX
250 GTQ120.021,75000 UGX
500 GTQ240.043,50000 UGX
1000 GTQ480.087,00000 UGX
2000 GTQ960.174,00000 UGX
5000 GTQ2.400.435,00000 UGX
10000 GTQ4.800.870,00000 UGX