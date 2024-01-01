Convert UGX to GEL at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Ugandan shillings to Georgian laris

1,000 ugx
0.77 gel

Ush1.000 UGX = ₾0.0007692 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:16
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Georgian Lari
1 UGX0,00077 GEL
5 UGX0,00385 GEL
10 UGX0,00769 GEL
20 UGX0,01538 GEL
50 UGX0,03846 GEL
100 UGX0,07692 GEL
250 UGX0,19230 GEL
500 UGX0,38459 GEL
1000 UGX0,76919 GEL
2000 UGX1,53838 GEL
5000 UGX3,84595 GEL
10000 UGX7,69189 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ugandan Shilling
1 GEL1.300,07000 UGX
5 GEL6.500,35000 UGX
10 GEL13.000,70000 UGX
20 GEL26.001,40000 UGX
50 GEL65.003,50000 UGX
100 GEL130.007,00000 UGX
250 GEL325.017,50000 UGX
500 GEL650.035,00000 UGX
1000 GEL1.300.070,00000 UGX
2000 GEL2.600.140,00000 UGX
5000 GEL6.500.350,00000 UGX
10000 GEL13.000.700,00000 UGX