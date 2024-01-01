5 Ugandan shillings to British pounds sterling

Ush1.000 UGX = £0.0002103 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9291.350.78483.541,519.491.376
1 AUD0.66410.6160.8960.5255.4331,008.260.913
1 EUR1.0771.62211.4530.84489.9351,635.811.481
1 SGD0.7411.1170.68810.58161.8931,125.761.019

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / British Pound Sterling
1 UGX0,00021 GBP
5 UGX0,00105 GBP
10 UGX0,00210 GBP
20 UGX0,00421 GBP
50 UGX0,01051 GBP
100 UGX0,02103 GBP
250 UGX0,05257 GBP
500 UGX0,10515 GBP
1000 UGX0,21029 GBP
2000 UGX0,42059 GBP
5000 UGX1,05148 GBP
10000 UGX2,10295 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ugandan Shilling
1 GBP4.755,23000 UGX
5 GBP23.776,15000 UGX
10 GBP47.552,30000 UGX
20 GBP95.104,60000 UGX
50 GBP237.761,50000 UGX
100 GBP475.523,00000 UGX
250 GBP1.188.807,50000 UGX
500 GBP2.377.615,00000 UGX
1000 GBP4.755.230,00000 UGX
2000 GBP9.510.460,00000 UGX
5000 GBP23.776.150,00000 UGX
10000 GBP47.552.300,00000 UGX