5,000 Ugandan shillings to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert UGX to BAM at the real exchange rate

5,000 ugx
2.44 bam

Ush1.000 UGX = KM0.0004871 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
1 USD11.5070.9281.350.78383.5311,516.481.376
1 AUD0.66410.6160.8960.5255.4271,006.260.913
1 EUR1.0771.62311.4540.84489.9841,633.631.482
1 SGD0.7411.1170.68810.5861.8931,123.651.019

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 UGX0,00049 BAM
5 UGX0,00244 BAM
10 UGX0,00487 BAM
20 UGX0,00974 BAM
50 UGX0,02435 BAM
100 UGX0,04871 BAM
250 UGX0,12177 BAM
500 UGX0,24354 BAM
1000 UGX0,48707 BAM
2000 UGX0,97414 BAM
5000 UGX2,43536 BAM
10000 UGX4,87071 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ugandan Shilling
1 BAM2.053,09000 UGX
5 BAM10.265,45000 UGX
10 BAM20.530,90000 UGX
20 BAM41.061,80000 UGX
50 BAM102.654,50000 UGX
100 BAM205.309,00000 UGX
250 BAM513.272,50000 UGX
500 BAM1.026.545,00000 UGX
1000 BAM2.053.090,00000 UGX
2000 BAM4.106.180,00000 UGX
5000 BAM10.265.450,00000 UGX
10000 BAM20.530.900,00000 UGX