Convert UGX to AOA at the real exchange rate

250 Ugandan shillings to Angolan kwanzas

250 ugx
58.03 aoa

Ush1.000 UGX = Kz0.2321 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9271.3490.78383.5281,516.991.375
1 AUD0.66410.6160.8960.5255.4831,007.660.913
1 EUR1.0781.62311.4550.84490.0641,635.691.482
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68810.5861.921,124.571.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 UGX0,23213 AOA
5 UGX1,16065 AOA
10 UGX2,32130 AOA
20 UGX4,64260 AOA
50 UGX11,60650 AOA
100 UGX23,21300 AOA
250 UGX58,03250 AOA
500 UGX116,06500 AOA
1000 UGX232,13000 AOA
2000 UGX464,26000 AOA
5000 UGX1.160,65000 AOA
10000 UGX2.321,30000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ugandan Shilling
1 AOA4,30792 UGX
5 AOA21,53960 UGX
10 AOA43,07920 UGX
20 AOA86,15840 UGX
50 AOA215,39600 UGX
100 AOA430,79200 UGX
250 AOA1.076,98000 UGX
500 AOA2.153,96000 UGX
1000 AOA4.307,92000 UGX
2000 AOA8.615,84000 UGX
5000 AOA21.539,60000 UGX
10000 AOA43.079,20000 UGX