5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert UAH to SBD at the real exchange rate

5 uah
1.02 sbd

₴1.000 UAH = SI$0.2045 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5110.7821.3481.37318.3571.502
1 EUR1.08190.2210.8451.4571.48319.8321.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2791.184106.79811.7241.75623.4751.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 UAH0,20448 SBD
5 UAH1,02241 SBD
10 UAH2,04481 SBD
20 UAH4,08962 SBD
50 UAH10,22405 SBD
100 UAH20,44810 SBD
250 UAH51,12025 SBD
500 UAH102,24050 SBD
1000 UAH204,48100 SBD
2000 UAH408,96200 SBD
5000 UAH1.022,40500 SBD
10000 UAH2.044,81000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SBD4,89042 UAH
5 SBD24,45210 UAH
10 SBD48,90420 UAH
20 SBD97,80840 UAH
50 SBD244,52100 UAH
100 SBD489,04200 UAH
250 SBD1.222,60500 UAH
500 SBD2.445,21000 UAH
1000 SBD4.890,42000 UAH
2000 SBD9.780,84000 UAH
5000 SBD24.452,10000 UAH
10000 SBD48.904,20000 UAH