amount-spellout.1000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Romanian leus

Convert UAH to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
114.06 ron

₴1.000 UAH = L0.1141 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:26
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.510.7821.3481.37218.3481.502
1 EUR1.08190.1990.8441.4561.48219.8181.622
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2791.184106.83811.7251.75623.4731.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Romanian Leu
1 UAH0,11406 RON
5 UAH0,57031 RON
10 UAH1,14062 RON
20 UAH2,28124 RON
50 UAH5,70310 RON
100 UAH11,40620 RON
250 UAH28,51550 RON
500 UAH57,03100 RON
1000 UAH114,06200 RON
2000 UAH228,12400 RON
5000 UAH570,31000 RON
10000 UAH1.140,62000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RON8,76718 UAH
5 RON43,83590 UAH
10 RON87,67180 UAH
20 RON175,34360 UAH
50 RON438,35900 UAH
100 RON876,71800 UAH
250 RON2.191,79500 UAH
500 RON4.383,59000 UAH
1000 RON8.767,18000 UAH
2000 RON17.534,36000 UAH
5000 RON43.835,90000 UAH
10000 RON87.671,80000 UAH