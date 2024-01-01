2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Nigerian nairas

Convert UAH to NGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 uah
74,740.60 ngn

₴1.000 UAH = ₦37.37 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5240.7821.3491.37418.361.503
1 EUR1.079190.1270.8441.4551.48219.8121.621
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.185106.76511.7241.75623.4691.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Nigerian Naira
1 UAH37,37030 NGN
5 UAH186,85150 NGN
10 UAH373,70300 NGN
20 UAH747,40600 NGN
50 UAH1.868,51500 NGN
100 UAH3.737,03000 NGN
250 UAH9.342,57500 NGN
500 UAH18.685,15000 NGN
1000 UAH37.370,30000 NGN
2000 UAH74.740,60000 NGN
5000 UAH186.851,50000 NGN
10000 UAH373.703,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NGN0,02676 UAH
5 NGN0,13380 UAH
10 NGN0,26759 UAH
20 NGN0,53518 UAH
50 NGN1,33796 UAH
100 NGN2,67592 UAH
250 NGN6,68980 UAH
500 NGN13,37960 UAH
1000 NGN26,75920 UAH
2000 NGN53,51840 UAH
5000 NGN133,79600 UAH
10000 NGN267,59200 UAH