Convert UAH to NAD at the real exchange rate

50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Namibian dollars

50 uah
22.73 nad

₴1.000 UAH = $0.4546 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5230.7821.3491.37418.3661.503
1 EUR1.079190.1250.8441.4551.48219.8181.622
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.185106.75411.7241.75623.4751.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Namibian Dollar
1 UAH0,45460 NAD
5 UAH2,27302 NAD
10 UAH4,54604 NAD
20 UAH9,09208 NAD
50 UAH22,73020 NAD
100 UAH45,46040 NAD
250 UAH113,65100 NAD
500 UAH227,30200 NAD
1000 UAH454,60400 NAD
2000 UAH909,20800 NAD
5000 UAH2.273,02000 NAD
10000 UAH4.546,04000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NAD2,19972 UAH
5 NAD10,99860 UAH
10 NAD21,99720 UAH
20 NAD43,99440 UAH
50 NAD109,98600 UAH
100 NAD219,97200 UAH
250 NAD549,93000 UAH
500 NAD1.099,86000 UAH
1000 NAD2.199,72000 UAH
2000 NAD4.399,44000 UAH
5000 NAD10.998,60000 UAH
10000 NAD21.997,20000 UAH