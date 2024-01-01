1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Indian rupees

Convert UAH to INR at the real exchange rate

1 uah
2.07 inr

₴1.000 UAH = ₹2.068 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5480.7831.351.37418.3851.505
1 EUR1.079190.1110.8451.4561.48219.8291.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.66211.7231.75523.4711.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Indian Rupee
1 UAH2,06802 INR
5 UAH10,34010 INR
10 UAH20,68020 INR
20 UAH41,36040 INR
50 UAH103,40100 INR
100 UAH206,80200 INR
250 UAH517,00500 INR
500 UAH1.034,01000 INR
1000 UAH2.068,02000 INR
2000 UAH4.136,04000 INR
5000 UAH10.340,10000 INR
10000 UAH20.680,20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 INR0,48355 UAH
5 INR2,41777 UAH
10 INR4,83554 UAH
20 INR9,67108 UAH
50 INR24,17770 UAH
100 INR48,35540 UAH
250 INR120,88850 UAH
300 INR145,06620 UAH
500 INR241,77700 UAH
600 INR290,13240 UAH
1000 INR483,55400 UAH
2000 INR967,10800 UAH
5000 INR2.417,77000 UAH
10000 INR4.835,54000 UAH
25000 INR12.088,85000 UAH
50000 INR24.177,70000 UAH
100000 INR48.355,40000 UAH
1000000 INR483.554,00000 UAH
1000000000 INR483.554.000,00000 UAH