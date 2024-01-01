Convert UAH to HNL at the real exchange rate

Ukrainian hryvnias to Honduran lempiras today

1,000 uah
611.18 hnl

₴1.000 UAH = L0.6112 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.550.7831.351.37518.4041.505
1 EUR1.078190.10.8451.4561.48319.8471.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.66411.7231.75523.4951.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Honduran Lempira
1 UAH0,61118 HNL
5 UAH3,05589 HNL
10 UAH6,11178 HNL
20 UAH12,22356 HNL
50 UAH30,55890 HNL
100 UAH61,11780 HNL
250 UAH152,79450 HNL
500 UAH305,58900 HNL
1000 UAH611,17800 HNL
2000 UAH1.222,35600 HNL
5000 UAH3.055,89000 HNL
10000 UAH6.111,78000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 HNL1,63618 UAH
5 HNL8,18090 UAH
10 HNL16,36180 UAH
20 HNL32,72360 UAH
50 HNL81,80900 UAH
100 HNL163,61800 UAH
250 HNL409,04500 UAH
500 HNL818,09000 UAH
1000 HNL1.636,18000 UAH
2000 HNL3.272,36000 UAH
5000 HNL8.180,90000 UAH
10000 HNL16.361,80000 UAH