Convert UAH to GHS at the real exchange rate

100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Ghanaian cedis

100 uah
35.32 ghs

₴1.000 UAH = GH¢0.3532 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5540.7831.351.37518.3931.505
1 EUR1.079190.1250.8451.4561.48319.841.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.66911.7231.75523.4821.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UAH0,35322 GHS
5 UAH1,76609 GHS
10 UAH3,53218 GHS
20 UAH7,06436 GHS
50 UAH17,66090 GHS
100 UAH35,32180 GHS
250 UAH88,30450 GHS
500 UAH176,60900 GHS
1000 UAH353,21800 GHS
2000 UAH706,43600 GHS
5000 UAH1.766,09000 GHS
10000 UAH3.532,18000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GHS2,83111 UAH
5 GHS14,15555 UAH
10 GHS28,31110 UAH
20 GHS56,62220 UAH
50 GHS141,55550 UAH
100 GHS283,11100 UAH
250 GHS707,77750 UAH
500 GHS1.415,55500 UAH
1000 GHS2.831,11000 UAH
2000 GHS5.662,22000 UAH
5000 GHS14.155,55000 UAH
10000 GHS28.311,10000 UAH