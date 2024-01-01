Convert UAH to BND at the real exchange rate

250 Ukrainian hryvnias to Brunei dollars

250 uah
8.35 bnd

₴1.000 UAH = B$0.03340 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5520.7821.3491.37418.3821.504
1 EUR1.08190.2020.8451.4571.48419.8451.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.184106.78311.7241.75623.4931.923

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brunei Dollar
1 UAH0,03340 BND
5 UAH0,16699 BND
10 UAH0,33397 BND
20 UAH0,66795 BND
50 UAH1,66987 BND
100 UAH3,33973 BND
250 UAH8,34933 BND
500 UAH16,69865 BND
1000 UAH33,39730 BND
2000 UAH66,79460 BND
5000 UAH166,98650 BND
10000 UAH333,97300 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BND29,94260 UAH
5 BND149,71300 UAH
10 BND299,42600 UAH
20 BND598,85200 UAH
50 BND1.497,13000 UAH
100 BND2.994,26000 UAH
250 BND7.485,65000 UAH
500 BND14.971,30000 UAH
1000 BND29.942,60000 UAH
2000 BND59.885,20000 UAH
5000 BND149.713,00000 UAH
10000 BND299.426,00000 UAH