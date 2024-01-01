Convert UAH to AMD at the real exchange rate

1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Armenian drams

1 uah
9.61 amd

₴1.000 UAH = ֏9.606 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:58
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Armenian Dram
1 UAH9,60645 AMD
5 UAH48,03225 AMD
10 UAH96,06450 AMD
20 UAH192,12900 AMD
50 UAH480,32250 AMD
100 UAH960,64500 AMD
250 UAH2.401,61250 AMD
500 UAH4.803,22500 AMD
1000 UAH9.606,45000 AMD
2000 UAH19.212,90000 AMD
5000 UAH48.032,25000 AMD
10000 UAH96.064,50000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AMD0,10410 UAH
5 AMD0,52049 UAH
10 AMD1,04097 UAH
20 AMD2,08194 UAH
50 AMD5,20485 UAH
100 AMD10,40970 UAH
250 AMD26,02425 UAH
500 AMD52,04850 UAH
1000 AMD104,09700 UAH
2000 AMD208,19400 UAH
5000 AMD520,48500 UAH
10000 AMD1.040,97000 UAH