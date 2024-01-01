1 Surinamese dollar to CFA francs BCEAO

1.00000 SRD = 16.09360 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SRD16.09360 XOF
5 SRD80.46800 XOF
10 SRD160.93600 XOF
20 SRD321.87200 XOF
50 SRD804.68000 XOF
100 SRD1609.36000 XOF
250 SRD4023.40000 XOF
500 SRD8046.80000 XOF
1000 SRD16093.60000 XOF
2000 SRD32187.20000 XOF
5000 SRD80468.00000 XOF
10000 SRD160936.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Surinamese Dollar
1 XOF0.06214 SRD
5 XOF0.31068 SRD
10 XOF0.62136 SRD
20 XOF1.24273 SRD
50 XOF3.10682 SRD
100 XOF6.21363 SRD
250 XOF15.53407 SRD
500 XOF31.06815 SRD
1000 XOF62.13630 SRD
2000 XOF124.27260 SRD
5000 XOF310.68150 SRD
10000 XOF621.36300 SRD