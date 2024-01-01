5 Surinamese dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SRD to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 srd
0.62 myr

1.00000 SRD = 0.12442 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.9361.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0321.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.28671.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087710.009431090.012006710.01590050.01762580.01010250.203779

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SRD0.12442 MYR
5 SRD0.62208 MYR
10 SRD1.24417 MYR
20 SRD2.48834 MYR
50 SRD6.22085 MYR
100 SRD12.44170 MYR
250 SRD31.10425 MYR
500 SRD62.20850 MYR
1000 SRD124.41700 MYR
2000 SRD248.83400 MYR
5000 SRD622.08500 MYR
10000 SRD1244.17000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Surinamese Dollar
1 MYR8.03748 SRD
5 MYR40.18740 SRD
10 MYR80.37480 SRD
20 MYR160.74960 SRD
50 MYR401.87400 SRD
100 MYR803.74800 SRD
250 MYR2009.37000 SRD
500 MYR4018.74000 SRD
1000 MYR8037.48000 SRD
2000 MYR16074.96000 SRD
5000 MYR40187.40000 SRD
10000 MYR80374.80000 SRD