1 Saint Helena pound to Tunisian dinars

Convert SHP to TND at the real exchange rate

1 shp
3.910 tnd

1.00000 SHP = 3.91014 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.91541.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0081.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.2681.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087960.009433210.012009410.01590410.01762980.01010470.203825

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 SHP3.91014 TND
5 SHP19.55070 TND
10 SHP39.10140 TND
20 SHP78.20280 TND
50 SHP195.50700 TND
100 SHP391.01400 TND
250 SHP977.53500 TND
500 SHP1955.07000 TND
1000 SHP3910.14000 TND
2000 SHP7820.28000 TND
5000 SHP19550.70000 TND
10000 SHP39101.40000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 TND0.25575 SHP
5 TND1.27873 SHP
10 TND2.55746 SHP
20 TND5.11492 SHP
50 TND12.78730 SHP
100 TND25.57460 SHP
250 TND63.93650 SHP
500 TND127.87300 SHP
1000 TND255.74600 SHP
2000 TND511.49200 SHP
5000 TND1278.73000 SHP
10000 TND2557.46000 SHP