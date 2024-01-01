250 Saint Helena pounds to Panamanian balboas

Convert SHP to PAB at the real exchange rate

250 shp
318,28 pab

1.00000 SHP = 1.27310 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.93751.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0341.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.2881.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.0108770.009430940.012006510.01590020.01762560.01010230.203776

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 SHP1.27310 PAB
5 SHP6.36550 PAB
10 SHP12.73100 PAB
20 SHP25.46200 PAB
50 SHP63.65500 PAB
100 SHP127.31000 PAB
250 SHP318.27500 PAB
500 SHP636.55000 PAB
1000 SHP1273.10000 PAB
2000 SHP2546.20000 PAB
5000 SHP6365.50000 PAB
10000 SHP12731.00000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Saint Helena Pound
1 PAB0.78548 SHP
5 PAB3.92742 SHP
10 PAB7.85484 SHP
20 PAB15.70968 SHP
50 PAB39.27420 SHP
100 PAB78.54840 SHP
250 PAB196.37100 SHP
500 PAB392.74200 SHP
1000 PAB785.48400 SHP
2000 PAB1570.96800 SHP
5000 PAB3927.42000 SHP
10000 PAB7854.84000 SHP