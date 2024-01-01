Convert PAB to SHP at the real exchange rate

50 Panamanian balboas to Saint Helena pounds

50 pab
38.92 shp

B/.1.000 PAB = £0.7785 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.491.4841.6180.96720.257
1 GBP1.18511.285107.1971.7581.9171.14523.997
1 USD0.9220.778183.4511.3681.4920.89118.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Saint Helena Pound
1 PAB0,77848 SHP
5 PAB3,89242 SHP
10 PAB7,78483 SHP
20 PAB15,56966 SHP
50 PAB38,92415 SHP
100 PAB77,84830 SHP
250 PAB194,62075 SHP
500 PAB389,24150 SHP
1000 PAB778,48300 SHP
2000 PAB1.556,96600 SHP
5000 PAB3.892,41500 SHP
10000 PAB7.784,83000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 SHP1,28455 PAB
5 SHP6,42275 PAB
10 SHP12,84550 PAB
20 SHP25,69100 PAB
50 SHP64,22750 PAB
100 SHP128,45500 PAB
250 SHP321,13750 PAB
500 SHP642,27500 PAB
1000 SHP1.284,55000 PAB
2000 SHP2.569,10000 PAB
5000 SHP6.422,75000 PAB
10000 SHP12.845,50000 PAB