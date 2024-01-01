amount-spellout.1000 Saint Helena pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert SHP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 shp
580635 kzt

1.00000 SHP = 580.63500 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SHP580.63500 KZT
5 SHP2903.17500 KZT
10 SHP5806.35000 KZT
20 SHP11612.70000 KZT
50 SHP29031.75000 KZT
100 SHP58063.50000 KZT
250 SHP145158.75000 KZT
500 SHP290317.50000 KZT
1000 SHP580635.00000 KZT
2000 SHP1161270.00000 KZT
5000 SHP2903175.00000 KZT
10000 SHP5806350.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Saint Helena Pound
1 KZT0.00172 SHP
5 KZT0.00861 SHP
10 KZT0.01722 SHP
20 KZT0.03445 SHP
50 KZT0.08611 SHP
100 KZT0.17223 SHP
250 KZT0.43056 SHP
500 KZT0.86113 SHP
1000 KZT1.72225 SHP
2000 KZT3.44450 SHP
5000 KZT8.61125 SHP
10000 KZT17.22250 SHP