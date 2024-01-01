250 Saint Helena pounds to Croatian kunas

Convert SHP to HRK at the real exchange rate

250 shp
2234.49 hrk

1.00000 SHP = 8.93795 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.93761.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0341.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.28811.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087690.009430930.012006510.01590020.01762550.01010230.203776

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 SHP8.93795 HRK
5 SHP44.68975 HRK
10 SHP89.37950 HRK
20 SHP178.75900 HRK
50 SHP446.89750 HRK
100 SHP893.79500 HRK
250 SHP2234.48750 HRK
500 SHP4468.97500 HRK
1000 SHP8937.95000 HRK
2000 SHP17875.90000 HRK
5000 SHP44689.75000 HRK
10000 SHP89379.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Saint Helena Pound
1 HRK0.11188 SHP
5 HRK0.55941 SHP
10 HRK1.11882 SHP
20 HRK2.23764 SHP
50 HRK5.59410 SHP
100 HRK11.18820 SHP
250 HRK27.97050 SHP
500 HRK55.94100 SHP
1000 HRK111.88200 SHP
2000 HRK223.76400 SHP
5000 HRK559.41000 SHP
10000 HRK1118.82000 SHP