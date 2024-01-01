2000 Singapore dollars to Mozambican meticals

Convert SGD to MZN at the real exchange rate

2000 sgd
96777.20 mzn

1.00000 SGD = 48.38860 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1153970.90591.4680.78548483.32067.100054.594
1 IDR0.000064947710.00005883740.00009534310.00005101540.005411480.0004611320.00029837
1 EUR1.103851699611.620450.8669191.97347.837395.07109
1 AUD0.681210488.40.61711310.53507256.7584.836553.12943

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 SGD48.38860 MZN
5 SGD241.94300 MZN
10 SGD483.88600 MZN
20 SGD967.77200 MZN
50 SGD2419.43000 MZN
100 SGD4838.86000 MZN
250 SGD12097.15000 MZN
500 SGD24194.30000 MZN
1000 SGD48388.60000 MZN
2000 SGD96777.20000 MZN
5000 SGD241943.00000 MZN
10000 SGD483886.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Singapore Dollar
1 MZN0.02067 SGD
5 MZN0.10333 SGD
10 MZN0.20666 SGD
20 MZN0.41332 SGD
50 MZN1.03330 SGD
100 MZN2.06660 SGD
250 MZN5.16650 SGD
500 MZN10.33300 SGD
1000 MZN20.66600 SGD
2000 MZN41.33200 SGD
5000 MZN103.33000 SGD
10000 MZN206.66000 SGD