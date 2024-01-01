2000 Singapore dollars to Malagasy ariaries

Convert SGD to MGA at the real exchange rate

2.000 sgd
6.945.800 mga

1.00000 SGD = 3472.90000 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.84181.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9241.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.20131.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088830.009440770.01201910.01591680.01764390.01011280.203988

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 SGD3472.90000 MGA
5 SGD17364.50000 MGA
10 SGD34729.00000 MGA
20 SGD69458.00000 MGA
50 SGD173645.00000 MGA
100 SGD347290.00000 MGA
250 SGD868225.00000 MGA
500 SGD1736450.00000 MGA
1000 SGD3472900.00000 MGA
2000 SGD6945800.00000 MGA
5000 SGD17364500.00000 MGA
10000 SGD34729000.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Singapore Dollar
1 MGA0.00029 SGD
5 MGA0.00144 SGD
10 MGA0.00288 SGD
20 MGA0.00576 SGD
50 MGA0.01440 SGD
100 MGA0.02879 SGD
250 MGA0.07199 SGD
500 MGA0.14397 SGD
1000 MGA0.28794 SGD
2000 MGA0.57589 SGD
5000 MGA1.43972 SGD
10000 MGA2.87944 SGD