10 Singapore dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert SGD to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 sgd
831.21 bdt

1.00000 SGD = 83.12060 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.86891.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9551.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.22591.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088510.009437980.012015510.01591210.01763870.01010980.203928

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SGD83.12060 BDT
5 SGD415.60300 BDT
10 SGD831.20600 BDT
20 SGD1662.41200 BDT
50 SGD4156.03000 BDT
100 SGD8312.06000 BDT
250 SGD20780.15000 BDT
500 SGD41560.30000 BDT
1000 SGD83120.60000 BDT
2000 SGD166241.20000 BDT
5000 SGD415603.00000 BDT
10000 SGD831206.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Singapore Dollar
1 BDT0.01203 SGD
5 BDT0.06015 SGD
10 BDT0.12031 SGD
20 BDT0.24061 SGD
50 BDT0.60154 SGD
100 BDT1.20307 SGD
250 BDT3.00767 SGD
500 BDT6.01535 SGD
1000 BDT12.03070 SGD
2000 BDT24.06140 SGD
5000 BDT60.15350 SGD
10000 BDT120.30700 SGD