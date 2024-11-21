10 Singapore dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert SGD to BDT at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Tk89.05 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
SGD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 SGD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High91.001693.3229
Low88.786688.7866
Average89.961391.2083
Change-1.89%-2.68%
1 SGD to BDT stats

The performance of SGD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 91.0016 and a 30 day low of 88.7866. This means the 30 day average was 89.9613. The change for SGD to BDT was -1.89.

The performance of SGD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 93.3229 and a 90 day low of 88.7866. This means the 90 day average was 91.2083. The change for SGD to BDT was -2.68.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5350.7984.4697.244.469
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,782.611.6170.83389.0177.634.709
1 AUD0.65210,377.50.61810.51555.0444.7182.912

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SGD89.05140 BDT
5 SGD445.25700 BDT
10 SGD890.51400 BDT
20 SGD1,781.02800 BDT
50 SGD4,452.57000 BDT
100 SGD8,905.14000 BDT
250 SGD22,262.85000 BDT
500 SGD44,525.70000 BDT
1000 SGD89,051.40000 BDT
2000 SGD178,102.80000 BDT
5000 SGD445,257.00000 BDT
10000 SGD890,514.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Singapore Dollar
1 BDT0.01123 SGD
5 BDT0.05615 SGD
10 BDT0.11230 SGD
20 BDT0.22459 SGD
50 BDT0.56148 SGD
100 BDT1.12295 SGD
250 BDT2.80738 SGD
500 BDT5.61475 SGD
1000 BDT11.22950 SGD
2000 BDT22.45900 SGD
5000 BDT56.14750 SGD
10000 BDT112.29500 SGD