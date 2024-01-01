1 Singapore dollar to Aruban florins

Convert SGD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
1.36 awg

1.00000 SGD = 1.35580 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
How to convert Singapore dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 SGD1.35580 AWG
5 SGD6.77900 AWG
10 SGD13.55800 AWG
20 SGD27.11600 AWG
50 SGD67.79000 AWG
100 SGD135.58000 AWG
250 SGD338.95000 AWG
500 SGD677.90000 AWG
1000 SGD1355.80000 AWG
2000 SGD2711.60000 AWG
5000 SGD6779.00000 AWG
10000 SGD13558.00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Singapore Dollar
1 AWG0.73757 SGD
5 AWG3.68785 SGD
10 AWG7.37570 SGD
20 AWG14.75140 SGD
50 AWG36.87850 SGD
100 AWG73.75700 SGD
250 AWG184.39250 SGD
500 AWG368.78500 SGD
1000 AWG737.57000 SGD
2000 AWG1475.14000 SGD
5000 AWG3687.85000 SGD
10000 AWG7375.70000 SGD