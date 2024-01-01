500 Swedish kronor to Omani rials

Convert SEK to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 sek
19.083 omr

1.00000 SEK = 0.03817 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8677611.1048291.96271.46361.623780.92973418.7495
1 GBP1.1523911.27319105.9771.686651.871241.0714221.6068
1 USD0.9051220.78543183.23771.324741.469730.84152316.9706
1 INR0.0108740.009435970.012013810.01591510.0176570.01010990.203881

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Omani Rial
1 SEK0.03817 OMR
5 SEK0.19083 OMR
10 SEK0.38166 OMR
20 SEK0.76332 OMR
50 SEK1.90831 OMR
100 SEK3.81662 OMR
250 SEK9.54155 OMR
500 SEK19.08310 OMR
1000 SEK38.16620 OMR
2000 SEK76.33240 OMR
5000 SEK190.83100 OMR
10000 SEK381.66200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swedish Krona
1 OMR26.20120 SEK
5 OMR131.00600 SEK
10 OMR262.01200 SEK
20 OMR524.02400 SEK
50 OMR1310.06000 SEK
100 OMR2620.12000 SEK
250 OMR6550.30000 SEK
500 OMR13100.60000 SEK
1000 OMR26201.20000 SEK
2000 OMR52402.40000 SEK
5000 OMR131006.00000 SEK
10000 OMR262012.00000 SEK