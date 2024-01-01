1 Swedish krona to New Zealand dollars

1 sek
0,16 nzd

1.00000 SEK = 0.15701 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
1 EUR10.8677541.1048291.99261.46361.623970.92973418.7535
1 GBP1.152411.2732106.0131.686661.871471.0714321.6117
1 USD0.9051220.785423183.26481.324741.469890.84152316.9743
1 INR0.01087040.009432830.012009910.015910.01765330.01010660.203859

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / New Zealand Dollar
1 SEK0.15701 NZD
5 SEK0.78503 NZD
10 SEK1.57005 NZD
20 SEK3.14010 NZD
50 SEK7.85025 NZD
100 SEK15.70050 NZD
250 SEK39.25125 NZD
500 SEK78.50250 NZD
1000 SEK157.00500 NZD
2000 SEK314.01000 NZD
5000 SEK785.02500 NZD
10000 SEK1570.05000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 NZD6.36924 SEK
5 NZD31.84620 SEK
10 NZD63.69240 SEK
20 NZD127.38480 SEK
50 NZD318.46200 SEK
100 NZD636.92400 SEK
250 NZD1592.31000 SEK
500 NZD3184.62000 SEK
1000 NZD6369.24000 SEK
2000 NZD12738.48000 SEK
5000 NZD31846.20000 SEK
10000 NZD63692.40000 SEK