5 Swedish kronor to Gibraltar pounds

Convert SEK to GIP at the real exchange rate

5 sek
0.39 gip

1.00000 SEK = 0.07792 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867181.104891.98981.463351.624530.92973118.7532
1 GBP1.1531611.27401106.0791.687481.873351.0721321.6254
1 USD0.9051440.784922183.26381.324541.470430.8415416.9743
1 INR0.01087080.009426940.0120110.01590780.01765990.01010690.203862

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Gibraltar Pound
1 SEK0.07792 GIP
5 SEK0.38958 GIP
10 SEK0.77916 GIP
20 SEK1.55833 GIP
50 SEK3.89582 GIP
100 SEK7.79165 GIP
250 SEK19.47912 GIP
500 SEK38.95825 GIP
1000 SEK77.91650 GIP
2000 SEK155.83300 GIP
5000 SEK389.58250 GIP
10000 SEK779.16500 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Swedish Krona
1 GIP12.83420 SEK
5 GIP64.17100 SEK
10 GIP128.34200 SEK
20 GIP256.68400 SEK
50 GIP641.71000 SEK
100 GIP1283.42000 SEK
250 GIP3208.55000 SEK
500 GIP6417.10000 SEK
1000 GIP12834.20000 SEK
2000 GIP25668.40000 SEK
5000 GIP64171.00000 SEK
10000 GIP128342.00000 SEK