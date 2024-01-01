amount-spellout.10000 Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas

Convert SEK to BDT at the real exchange rate

10000 sek
108501 bdt

1.00000 SEK = 10.85010 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8672071.1048191.94091.46281.623870.92961418.7509
1 GBP1.1531311.27399106.021.68681.872541.0719621.6223
1 USD0.905130.784935183.21871.324031.469820.84142116.9721
1 INR0.01087660.00943220.012016510.01591020.01766210.0101110.203946

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SEK10.85010 BDT
5 SEK54.25050 BDT
10 SEK108.50100 BDT
20 SEK217.00200 BDT
50 SEK542.50500 BDT
100 SEK1085.01000 BDT
250 SEK2712.52500 BDT
500 SEK5425.05000 BDT
1000 SEK10850.10000 BDT
2000 SEK21700.20000 BDT
5000 SEK54250.50000 BDT
10000 SEK108501.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swedish Krona
1 BDT0.09216 SEK
5 BDT0.46082 SEK
10 BDT0.92165 SEK
20 BDT1.84330 SEK
50 BDT4.60825 SEK
100 BDT9.21649 SEK
250 BDT23.04122 SEK
500 BDT46.08245 SEK
1000 BDT92.16490 SEK
2000 BDT184.32980 SEK
5000 BDT460.82450 SEK
10000 BDT921.64900 SEK