20 Swedish kronor to Aruban florins

Convert SEK to AWG at the real exchange rate

20 sek
3.55 awg

1.00000 SEK = 0.17758 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8672981.1049491.9251.462811.624140.929718.7532
1 GBP1.1530111.274105.991.686621.872641.0719521.6225
1 USD0.9050280.784928183.19461.323881.469890.84140516.9721
1 INR0.01087840.009434860.0120210.01591310.01766810.01011370.204005

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Aruban Florin
1 SEK0.17758 AWG
5 SEK0.88792 AWG
10 SEK1.77583 AWG
20 SEK3.55166 AWG
50 SEK8.87915 AWG
100 SEK17.75830 AWG
250 SEK44.39575 AWG
500 SEK88.79150 AWG
1000 SEK177.58300 AWG
2000 SEK355.16600 AWG
5000 SEK887.91500 AWG
10000 SEK1775.83000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swedish Krona
1 AWG5.63117 SEK
5 AWG28.15585 SEK
10 AWG56.31170 SEK
20 AWG112.62340 SEK
50 AWG281.55850 SEK
100 AWG563.11700 SEK
250 AWG1407.79250 SEK
500 AWG2815.58500 SEK
1000 AWG5631.17000 SEK
2000 AWG11262.34000 SEK
5000 AWG28155.85000 SEK
10000 AWG56311.70000 SEK