5000 Seychellois rupees to Pakistani rupees

Convert SCR to PKR at the real exchange rate

5.000 scr
99.178 pkr

1.00000 SCR = 19.83560 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8673391.1042191.8641.462781.621190.92886418.7408
1 GBP1.1529511.2731105.9151.686511.869161.0709421.6072
1 USD0.9056240.785483183.19431.324731.468190.84120216.9721
1 INR0.01088570.009441560.012020110.01592330.01764780.01011130.204006

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 SCR19.83560 PKR
5 SCR99.17800 PKR
10 SCR198.35600 PKR
20 SCR396.71200 PKR
50 SCR991.78000 PKR
100 SCR1983.56000 PKR
250 SCR4958.90000 PKR
500 SCR9917.80000 PKR
1000 SCR19835.60000 PKR
2000 SCR39671.20000 PKR
5000 SCR99178.00000 PKR
10000 SCR198356.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 PKR0.05041 SCR
5 PKR0.25207 SCR
10 PKR0.50414 SCR
20 PKR1.00829 SCR
50 PKR2.52072 SCR
100 PKR5.04144 SCR
250 PKR12.60360 SCR
500 PKR25.20720 SCR
1000 PKR50.41440 SCR
2000 PKR100.82880 SCR
5000 PKR252.07200 SCR
10000 PKR504.14400 SCR