1.00000 SBD = 0.44220 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.867041.1038591.83081.46251.619970.92889618.7347
1 GBP1.1533511.27312105.9131.686771.868381.0713421.6075
1 USD0.9059230.785471183.19141.324911.467560.84150816.9721
1 INR0.01088960.009441740.012020510.0159260.01764080.01011530.204013

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SBD0.44220 ILS
5 SBD2.21100 ILS
10 SBD4.42200 ILS
20 SBD8.84400 ILS
50 SBD22.11000 ILS
100 SBD44.22000 ILS
250 SBD110.55000 ILS
500 SBD221.10000 ILS
1000 SBD442.20000 ILS
2000 SBD884.40000 ILS
5000 SBD2211.00000 ILS
10000 SBD4422.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ILS2.26142 SBD
5 ILS11.30710 SBD
10 ILS22.61420 SBD
20 ILS45.22840 SBD
50 ILS113.07100 SBD
100 ILS226.14200 SBD
250 ILS565.35500 SBD
500 ILS1130.71000 SBD
1000 ILS2261.42000 SBD
2000 ILS4522.84000 SBD
5000 ILS11307.10000 SBD
10000 ILS22614.20000 SBD