1 Solomon Islands dollar to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert SBD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 sbd
0.87 cny

1.00000 SBD = 0.86834 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.1037491.82171.462151.620540.92877418.7328
1 GBP1.1534511.27311105.9121.686511.869211.0712921.6074
1 USD0.906010.785479183.19141.324721.468220.84147916.9721
1 INR0.01089070.009441820.012020510.01592380.01764870.0101150.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SBD0.86834 CNY
5 SBD4.34168 CNY
10 SBD8.68336 CNY
20 SBD17.36672 CNY
50 SBD43.41680 CNY
100 SBD86.83360 CNY
250 SBD217.08400 CNY
500 SBD434.16800 CNY
1000 SBD868.33600 CNY
2000 SBD1736.67200 CNY
5000 SBD4341.68000 CNY
10000 SBD8683.36000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CNY1.15163 SBD
5 CNY5.75815 SBD
10 CNY11.51630 SBD
20 CNY23.03260 SBD
50 CNY57.58150 SBD
100 CNY115.16300 SBD
250 CNY287.90750 SBD
500 CNY575.81500 SBD
1000 CNY1151.63000 SBD
2000 CNY2303.26000 SBD
5000 CNY5758.15000 SBD
10000 CNY11516.30000 SBD